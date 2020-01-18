ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €275.54 ($320.39).

