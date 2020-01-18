ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Raised to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cheuvreux cut shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.75.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $300.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. ASML has a 1 year low of $157.97 and a 1 year high of $305.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,170,000 after purchasing an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,117,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

