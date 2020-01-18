ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,000 at Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital upgraded ASOS to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded ASOS to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,347.81 ($44.04).

ASC stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,190 ($41.96). 381,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,204.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,829.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

