ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.29

Media headlines about ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s ranking:
Several research analysts have issued reports on ASBFY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.398 dividend. This is a boost from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.
About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
