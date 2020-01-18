Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

AAWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.80.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $720.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

