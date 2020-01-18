Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 261.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Atreca during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

