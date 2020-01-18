Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 261.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Atreca during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
