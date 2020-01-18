AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 3.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,962,000 after purchasing an additional 708,416 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

NYSE T traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.38. 33,590,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,755,039. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $280.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

