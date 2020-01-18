Augur (REP) Price Tops $14.07

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Augur token can now be bought for $14.07 or 0.00157980 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $154.81 million and $29.00 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin, GOPAX, Binance, Zebpay, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Kraken, Bitbns, Cryptopia, LATOKEN, Koinex, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Gate.io, Bithumb, AirSwap, Crex24, CoinTiger, Liqui, ABCC, Ethfinex, BitBay, IDEX, DragonEX, Poloniex, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.