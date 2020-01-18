Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.66

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as low as $5.58. Aurizon shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 5,372,466 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is A$5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64.

Aurizon Company Profile (ASX:AZJ)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

