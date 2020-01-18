Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.79. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 76,743,139 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 905,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 656,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $3,205,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.