Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $240.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.23.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,757.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

