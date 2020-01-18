Avadim Health Plans $75 Million IPO for January 30th (AHI)

Avadim Health (AHI) expects to raise $75 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, January 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, Avadim Health generated $43.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $57.4 million.

Raymond James and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey served as the underwriters for the IPO and Oppenheimer and Maxim Group were co-managers.

Avadim Health provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a high-growth, healthcare and wellness company that sells topical products to improve immune health, neuromuscular health and skin barrier health. Using our proprietary platform, which we call our Bionome Engineered Platform, we develop products that target the institutional care and self-care markets. We believe there is significant unmet global demand for non-prescription options, such as our products, as an alternative to drugs that are more expensive or potentially addictive and can have long-term detrimental implications for our health and society. “.

Avadim Health was founded in 2007 and has 229 employees. The company is located at 81 Thompson Street, Asheville, NC 28803, US and can be reached via phone at (828) 251-7111 or on the web at http://www.avadimhealth.com.

