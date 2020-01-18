Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to post sales of $16.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Avid Bioservices reported sales of $13.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year sales of $68.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $69.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.10 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $101.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDMO. Craig Hallum began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 804,833 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDMO stock remained flat at $$6.53 during trading hours on Monday. 202,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

