Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to post sales of $16.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Avid Bioservices reported sales of $13.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year sales of $68.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $69.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.10 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $101.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avid Bioservices.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 804,833 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CDMO stock remained flat at $$6.53 during trading hours on Monday. 202,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.