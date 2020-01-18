Avista (NYSE:AVA) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Avista (NYSE:AVA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Avista from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 361,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,026. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. Avista has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 101.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.