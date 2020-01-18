Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Baidu stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

