Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $165.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a hold rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.75.

BIDU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,151,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,674. Baidu has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

