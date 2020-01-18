BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million.

Shares of BANF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $63.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,672,370. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.