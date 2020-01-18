Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.33.

CIB stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 21.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.