Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is GFS Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,785 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 6.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,651 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

