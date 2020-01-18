Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

BAC opened at $34.71 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

