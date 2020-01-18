Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on C. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Citigroup stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,348,000 after purchasing an additional 894,681 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

