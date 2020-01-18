Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

BANR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Banner stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 147,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,050. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. Banner has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.10%.

In related news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 595,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 202,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 167,988 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,699,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banner by 4,112.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

