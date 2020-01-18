Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €21.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €20.93 ($24.34).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

