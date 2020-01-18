Barclays Lowers Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 520

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSON. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

LON:PSON traded up GBX 25.20 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 588.60 ($7.74). 6,806,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 638.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 745.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

