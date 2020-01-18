Barclays Upgrades Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAGP. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 50.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Plains GP by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

