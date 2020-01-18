Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $72.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barnes Group news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $3,516,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $152,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,238 shares of company stock worth $6,592,648. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

