Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.94 ($92.95).

Shares of BAYN traded up €0.49 ($0.57) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €75.25 ($87.50). 3,059,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €71.84 and its 200-day moving average is €66.22.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

