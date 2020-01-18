Bayer’s (BAYN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.94 ($92.95).

Shares of Bayer stock traded up €0.49 ($0.57) on Thursday, hitting €75.25 ($87.50). 3,059,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.22. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

