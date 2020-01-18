Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.89 ($120.80).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BEI traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €105.90 ($123.14). The company had a trading volume of 482,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a one year high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.