Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €118.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.89 ($120.80).

ETR BEI opened at €105.90 ($123.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.71. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

