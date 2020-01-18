Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEI. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.89 ($120.80).

Shares of ETR BEI traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €105.90 ($123.14). The company had a trading volume of 482,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a one year high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

