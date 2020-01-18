Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Longbow Research raised Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.85.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.37. Belden has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

In other news, insider Biddle Neil acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Belden by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 298,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Belden by 1,386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 243,993 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 215,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 3,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

