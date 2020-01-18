Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HRGLF opened at $23.97 on Wednesday.

Get HOYA alerts:

About HOYA

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.