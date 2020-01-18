Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Victrex to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,255 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,261.50 ($29.75).

Get Victrex alerts:

VCT stock opened at GBX 2,428 ($31.94) on Tuesday. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,445.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,198.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 46.14 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.