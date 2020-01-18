BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.87

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.87 and last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

