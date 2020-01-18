Bernstein Bank Initiates Coverage on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $47.30 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.95.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 1,200,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

