BidaskClub Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Hold

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.
NASDAQ EQIX opened at $588.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.12. Equinix has a 12 month low of $357.35 and a 12 month high of $609.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66.
In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equinix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,559,000 after buying an additional 50,121 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Equinix by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Equinix by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
