BidaskClub Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Hold

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $588.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.12. Equinix has a 12 month low of $357.35 and a 12 month high of $609.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equinix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,559,000 after buying an additional 50,121 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Equinix by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Equinix by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.