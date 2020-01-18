BidaskClub Downgrades First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,967. First Financial has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $605.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.