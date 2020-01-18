BidaskClub Downgrades TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) to Sell

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 98,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.92.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $81,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,319 shares of company stock valued at $904,322 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth $14,498,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,141,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 137,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

