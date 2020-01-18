BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Sell

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ULH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,048. The company has a market capitalization of $525.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $375.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 29.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 86.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $400,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

