BidaskClub Lowers First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FRME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 113,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,236. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,495,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 416,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,490,000 after acquiring an additional 258,850 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,122,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

