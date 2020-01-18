BidaskClub Lowers Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MRTN remained flat at $$21.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 107,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.43. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

