BidaskClub Lowers Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

SBLK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 318,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,708. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

