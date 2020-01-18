BidaskClub Lowers Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.
SBLK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 318,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,708. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
