BidaskClub Lowers Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of SYBT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. 26,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,748. The company has a market cap of $919.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.51. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,600 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $102,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,906 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $77,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $312,056 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 118,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 37,304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

