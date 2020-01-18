BidaskClub Upgrades Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to “Hold”

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.
Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Caretrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
