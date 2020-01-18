BidaskClub Upgrades Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.09.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. 47,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,421. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

