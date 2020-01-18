BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.77. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2,473,728 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $419.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares in the company, valued at $147,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski bought 45,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.