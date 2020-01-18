BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.65

BioMerieux SA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.65 and last traded at $94.65, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMerieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87.

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

