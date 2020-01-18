Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 20,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 61,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 128,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

