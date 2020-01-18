Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,882,000 after buying an additional 240,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 317,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,552,000 after purchasing an additional 372,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of CCL opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.